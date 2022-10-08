College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: UCLA Bruins cheerleaders during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Rose Bowl on September 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned.

Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening.

Utah drops to 4-2 on the season. UCLA, meanwhile, remains unbeaten at 6-0.

College football fans are pretty impressed with how the season is coming together for Chip Kelly and the Bruins.

"DOWN GO THE UTES No. 18 UCLA takes down No. 11 Utah, 42-32, and moves to 6-0 DTR: 18-23, 316 total YD, 5 total TD," said Bleacher Report.

"Seeing UCLA do what they are doing against Utah, maybe finally, the UCLA fanbase will buy into Chip Kelly and start actually showing up for this team," said Matt Prehm.

"DTR has been superb again. Only four incompletions. Has thrown three touchdowns and run for a fourth. Zach Charbonnet has been terrific today too with 165 rushing yards and Duke transfer Jake Bobo has two TD catches. UCLA is averaging almost 9 yards a play on a good Utah defense," said Bruce Feldman.

UCLA is 6-0 entering a bye week.

The Bruins next play the Ducks of Oregon out in Eugene two weeks from now; a potential College GameDay destination if Oregon beats Arizona tonight.