College Football Fans React To The Big Ten’s Vote Reveal

The Big Ten officially announced the results of its football vote on Monday night.

The conference, in response to the lawsuit filed by Nebraska football players, revealed that the league’s presidents voted 11-3 in favor of postponing the season. The Big Ten did not share which school presidents voted in favor and which presidents voted against.

ESPN has since identified the three schools who voted against the postponement of the season: Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State.

League sources tell ESPN that #Nebraska, #OhioState and #Iowa are the three schools that voted against postponing the fall season. This will surprise absolutely no one who has followed the story. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) August 31, 2020

This is not surprising. Nebraska has been incredibly outspoken in reaction to the Big Ten’s decision. Iowa and Ohio State were reportedly pushing for a season, too.

College football fans have taken to Twitter in reaction to the news.

“So if this was done prior to Aug 11th why did it take three weeks, protests, lawsuits, and letters to release this info?” one fan asked.

That’s a fair question. The Big Ten clearly wanted to keep things private, but when making a decision of this magnitude, that’s probably not going to work.

“No surprise – the question was IF and how the vote occurred?? Was it Warren talking to presidents individually and trying to sway them not to play? The fact that several presidents questioned if there was even a vote brings into question IF the Big Ten followed their own rules!” another fan added.

That’s another fair point. There will likely still be questions about the process moving forward.

Ultimately, though, there will not be any Big Ten football played this fall. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, are on track to play in September.