College Football Fans Shocked By Ohio State’s Performance Today

What’s going on with the Ohio State football program? The Buckeyes have been playing at a pretty shockingly low level so far this year.

Ohio State entered the season as a legitimate national championship contender. However, through the season’s first three weeks, the Buckeyes haven’t even really played like a New Year’s Day bowl game squad.

The Buckeyes, 1-1, are currently in a tight contest with Tulsa. Yes, Ohio State is struggling to put away Tulsa at home on Saturday evening.

It’s Ohio State 27, Tulsa 20 with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The college football world is pretty shocked.

Ohio State is trending to their outback bowl days. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) September 18, 2021

Imagine being told with a straight face before the season that Ohio State wouldn't have a single explosive pass play for the entire game against Tulsa. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 18, 2021

Would this be the worst loss in Ohio State history — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) September 18, 2021

Do y’all think every 5-star OL Ohio State recruits is secretly bad at football or that they’re not getting better (or being forced to play out of position) once they get to Columbus — Ryan Ginn (@rmginn) September 18, 2021

Can’t remember seeing a defense like this at Ohio State. — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) September 18, 2021

Ohio State should just start trying out these younger guys. Can’t be no worse than the starters. No one is popping out on the screen on either side of the ball. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) September 18, 2021

There’s still a lot of season left, but there’s plenty of reasons for panic in Columbus, Ohio right now. The Buckeyes have more talent than everyone else in the Big Ten, but they’ve yet to play like it so far this season.

Ohio State and Tulsa are finishing up the fourth quarter on Saturday evening.

