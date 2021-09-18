The Spun

College Football Fans Shocked By Ohio State’s Performance Today

Ohio State hands the ball off on Saturday.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 18: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes hands the ball off during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 18, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What’s going on with the Ohio State football program? The Buckeyes have been playing at a pretty shockingly low level so far this year.

Ohio State entered the season as a legitimate national championship contender. However, through the season’s first three weeks, the Buckeyes haven’t even really played like a New Year’s Day bowl game squad.

The Buckeyes, 1-1, are currently in a tight contest with Tulsa. Yes, Ohio State is struggling to put away Tulsa at home on Saturday evening.

It’s Ohio State 27, Tulsa 20 with seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The college football world is pretty shocked.

There’s still a lot of season left, but there’s plenty of reasons for panic in Columbus, Ohio right now. The Buckeyes have more talent than everyone else in the Big Ten, but they’ve yet to play like it so far this season.

Ohio State and Tulsa are finishing up the fourth quarter on Saturday evening.

The game is airing on FOX Sports 1.

