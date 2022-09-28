College Football Game Canceled Due To Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approaches the state of Florida, sporting events in the state are being rescheduled, postponed or outright canceled.

The college football world has seen a number of games rescheduled, with most being pushed back until Sunday. However, on Tuesday night, one game was canceled.

FCS program Stetson will not be making the trip to San Diego this weekend as the hurricane draws near. As a result, the team's game against San Diego has been canceled.

"FCS Stetson (Fla.) will not travel to San Diego this weekend for a road conference game at USD. The game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled," college football reporter Chris Vannini said.

This is the unfortunate reality over the next few days for schools in the state of Florida. Hopefully the correct precautions are taken and everyone stays safe this weekend.