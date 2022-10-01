College Football Game Makes Stunning Decision For The Second Half

SYRACUSE, NY - NOVEMBER 09: General view during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Louisville Cardinals at the Carrier Dome on November 9, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Syracuse is hosting the Wagner Seahawks at the Carrier Dome this Saturday night.

The Orange are taking Wagner to the woodshed. Syracuse scored 21 in the first quarter and 28 in the second.

In an unprecedented move, the two college football teams have agreed to shorten the last two quarters to 10 minutes each.

It's a stunning decision, and typically one you only see at the high school-and-under level.

"The two teams have agreed to play 10-minute quarters in the second half," Syracuse Football announced.

Few fans, if any, have seen this before at the college football level.

"Syracuse is basically mercy ruling Wagner, yet Sean Tucker is playing the second half. He walked off the field with trainers after a carry on the first snap. Heisman stats don't pad themselves," said AJ Feldman.

Regardless of opponent, it's an impressive outing by the Orange.

"Honestly do not care that it’s Wagner. Winning by this much against any team is not taken for granted. Less than ten teams will be 5-0. #Syracuse will be one of them," a fan wrote.

If we're being quite honest, more FBS teams should do this when playing FCS. Shorten games and protect the players.