College Football Game Postponed After Player's Tragic Death

On Saturday afternoon, a college football game was officially postponed following the tragic death of a player.

Camdan McWright, a freshman on the San Jose State football team, passed away earlier this week. According to multiple reports, McWright was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a school bus.

McWright would have turned 19 years old in December. As a result of his passing, the team's game this weekend has been postponed, the school announced in a statement.

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan issued a statement after McWright's passing.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning. Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

Our thoughts are with McWright's family and the San Jose State program.