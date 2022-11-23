College Football Game Postponed Due To Snowstorm Has New Date

BUFFALO, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Baylor Bears and Buffalo Bulls players warmup prior to kickoff at UB Stadium on September 12, 2014 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

This past weekend, a MAC matchup between Akron and Buffalo was supposed to take place at the Bulls' UB Stadium.

But due to a major snowstorm — the same storm that caused the NFL's Buffalo Bills to move their game to Detroit — the matchup was postponed indefinitely.

A new date has now been set. Buffalo will welcome the Zips for a regular-season finale on Dec. 2 with a tentative kick time of 1 pm ET.

The MAC announced this rescheduled date on Wednesday morning.

Buffalo is 5-5 on the year and fighting for bowl eligibility under head coach Maurice Linguist. They'll have one more game against Kent State before closing out their season with Akron.

The Zips are in the midst of a dreadful season. The team is just 1-9 on the year with their only win coming in the very first game of the 2022 campaign.