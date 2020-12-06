There’s A Major College Football Game On Sunday Night

Sunday night college football games are rare, but we’re getting one on Sunday night.

The 2020 college football season has been a weird one, with games getting moved all over the place. For the first time, though, we’re getting a major game on a Sunday night.

USC announced this week that its Week 14 game against Washington State has been moved to Sunday night.

The Trojans and the Cougars will kick off this evening, per the schools:

USC’s home football game against Washington State originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. PST on FS1 to allow for the return of USC players who are in isolation due to COVID-19 positive tests or in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. We appreciate the flexibility of the Pac-12 and Washington State to accommodate this change. USC’s football activities remained paused today, Sunday, Nov. 29. In direct consultation with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and USC Student Health, USC football has developed a plan to resume team activities on Tuesday, Dec. 1, pending the results of PCR testing on Monday, Nov. 30, in preparation for next weekend’s game.

Sunday night college football should be pretty fun.

USC and Washington State are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FS1.