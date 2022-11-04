College Football Hall Of Fame Player, 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Has Died

17 Jan 1988: Washington Redskins defensive linemen Dave Butz (center) and Dexter Manley (left) combine to sack Minnesota Vikings quarterback Wade Wilson during a playoff game at RFK Stadium in Washington, D. C. The Redskins won the game, 17-10. Mandator

Purdue University and Washington Commanders football legend Dave Butz has passed away at 72 years old.

The Commanders took to Twitter with an official announcement on Friday.

"We're heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super Bowl champion and member of our Ring of Fame and 90 Greatest list. Sending our deepest condolences to Dave's family and friends," the team wrote.

Butz is a member of Purdue's all-time team for his outstanding collegiate career from 1970-72. The defensive tackle star earned First-Team All-America honors and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Butz was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1973 draft. After two seasons in St. Louis, he made his way over to Washington for his 14-year career with the Redskins.

Butz helped Washington to two Super Bowl victories — one in 1983 and one in 1988. He earned All-Pro honors in 1983 with a career-high 11.5 sacks. Through his entire NFL career, he only missed four total games. He retired with the most games played (203) in Redskins franchise history.

Our thoughts are with the Butz family through this difficult time.