College Football Head Coach Announces Retirement Monday

East Tennessee State is going to be looking for a new head coach.

Randy Sanders announced on Monday that he will be stepping down and retiring after four seasons with the school.

Randy Sanders announces retirement from football https://t.co/SSUYhtNIaW pic.twitter.com/jTfjmBci49 — ETSU Athletics (@ETSUAthletics) December 13, 2021

Sanders went 11-2 for the 2021 season and 26-17 overall in four seasons with the school.

He also won two Southern Conference titles with the Buccaneers and was also named the SoCon Coach of the Year two times.

In a statement on the team’s website, Sanders thanked the university for the opportunity and confirmed that this was a very difficult decision.

“I want to thank Dr. Brian Noland and Scott Carter for giving me the opportunity to lead the ETSU football program,” Sanders said. “This wasn’t an easy decision. I have been fortunate to coach football for over 30 years, and I’ve really enjoyed my time at ETSU, but I am ready for the next chapter. I am looking forward to spending time with my family and being around my grandchildren. I will forever be a Buccaneer and I am grateful for all the friendships I have made during my time at ETSU.”

Before Sanders’ time at ETSU, he was with Jimbo Fisher for four years (2013-17) as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.