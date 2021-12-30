College Football Head Coach Blasts NCAA, ‘No Clue At All’

It’s safe to say that N.C. State head football coach Dave Doeren is not a fan of the NCAA.

The Wolfpack were scheduled to play UCLA in the Holiday Bowl this week, but the Bruins had to bail on the game at the last minute due to COVID-19 cases.

“I thought it was fake news, to be honest,” Doeren told reporters at his San Diego hotel’s ball room. “Our team’s done everything right. We have 100% of our team vaccinated. … We were prepared to play this game. Our opponent wasn’t apparently.

“So it’s disappointing. A lot went into the finish of the season and a 10th win. We would have won the game. There’s no doubt about it, the way our guys prepared.”

Wednesday night, Doeren went off on the NCAA for not ruling the game a forfeit.

“The NCAA stands for No Clue At All in my opinion. I don’t really care what they say about it,” the head football coach said.

NC State did get a trophy for the bowl game and the contest will count as a win in the school’s record books, at least.

There have been several bowl games canceled this year due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Hopefully we don’t have any more moving forward.