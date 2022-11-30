College Football Head Coach Reacts To His Surprising Firing

UNLV made a surprising decision on Monday afternoon with regard to head football coach Marcus Arroyo.

The school decided to part ways with him even though the program was in line for a bowl appearance with a 5-7 record.

This news Arroyo pretty hard but he did release a really classy statement via his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served as the Head Football Coach at UNLV and I want to thank the entire UNLV family for your support," part of the statement read.

College football fans are hoping that he lands on his feet soon.

Arroyo finished with a 7-23 record in three seasons as UNLV head coach.

We'll have to see where he ends up for next season and beyond when the offseason gets underway in January.