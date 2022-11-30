College Football Head Coach Reacts To His Surprising Firing
UNLV made a surprising decision on Monday afternoon with regard to head football coach Marcus Arroyo.
The school decided to part ways with him even though the program was in line for a bowl appearance with a 5-7 record.
This news Arroyo pretty hard but he did release a really classy statement via his Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served as the Head Football Coach at UNLV and I want to thank the entire UNLV family for your support," part of the statement read.
College football fans are hoping that he lands on his feet soon.
Arroyo finished with a 7-23 record in three seasons as UNLV head coach.
We'll have to see where he ends up for next season and beyond when the offseason gets underway in January.