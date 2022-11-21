College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland.

Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago.

Ambrose led the Tigers to a 6-5 record in 2022 which included a stretch of five-straight losses before winning the team's last four games. Towson's late-season surge allowed Ambrose to post his seventh winning season in 13 years, bringing his career record with the school to a symmetrical 76-76 in 152 games.

A former Tigers quarterback and receiver, Ambrose began his career at Towson as a student assistant and wide receivers coach in the early-90s.

He'd later go on to become the offensive coordinator at UConn before returning to his alma mater as a head coach in 2008.

His father, Tim, was a highly successful high school football coach, winning 249 games and 14 MVL championships in 31 years.