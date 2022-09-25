College Football Head Coach's Firing Could Be Imminent

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

There's a chance that an ACC head football coach could be without a job on Monday.

According to Pat Smith, Georgia Tech's Athletic Association board has called a special meeting for Monday afternoon.

One topic that could be discussed is head Geoff Collins and how he hasn't led the football program forward since he took the job in 2019.

Collins is 10-28 since taking the Yellow Jackets job.

This season was seen as a make-or-break one for Collins and so far, it hasn't gone according to plan. The Yellow Jackets are currently 1-3 after they lost to the Knights of UFC on Saturday, 27-10.

That came directly after they lost to Ole Miss 42-0 last Saturday.

We'll have to see if Collins still has his job after tomorrow. If he does, his leash is likely ridiculously short.