College Football Head Coach’s Son Enters Transfer Portal

The transfer portal continues to take a toll on the Hawaii football program.

On Thursday, freshman defensive back Michael Graham — the son of head coach Todd Graham — announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Michael Graham is one of several Rainbow Warriors to announce their intent to transfer this year, joining leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter, starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and star linebacker Darius Muasau.

Earlier this month, reports broke that players were frustrated with Todd Graham’s coaching methods, saying he killed their “love and passion for football.” This recent wave of transfers is thought to be connected with this conflict between head coach and players.

Prior to Michael’s decision to enter the transfer portal, the Hawaii program had lost more than a dozen players — including six starters and two out of three captains.

Earlier this week, the elder Graham expressed his frustration with the transfer portal.

“As a staff, we realized that the transfer portal would bring challenges to our team. The portal has been a challenge to many teams this season. We are disappointed to lose any member of our Warrior family to the transfer portal,” he wrote in a statement.

If the coach’s son is transferring, clearly the program is in a rough spot.

Through his second season in Honolulu, Graham led his team to a 6-7 record before their bowl game was cancelled due to COVID-19/injury/transfer issues.