College Football Insider Names "Leading Candidates" To Take Over Nebraska Job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the departure of Scott Frost.

Frost was fired after notching a massive home loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend — tacking on to an overwhelming disappointing career in Lincoln.

During Saturday's edition of Big Noon Kickoff, college football insider Bruce Feldman named three "leading candidates" to take over the Cornhuskers' head coaching job: Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Kansas’ Lance Leipold and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell.

“Matt Campbell has done a terrific job at Iowa State building a winning culture and developing talent. I don’t know if he’d want to come here and leave Ames for this, but he’s somebody they’re really going to consider. Lance Leipold has done an amazing job at Kansas. He won a bunch of national titles in D3, and he also is a former Nebraska assistant. Jamey Chadwell at Coastal Carolina, I think they will look at him as well.”

Feldman also referenced Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a "wild card" option for Nebraska.

“He did a terrific job both at Temple and Baylor. I think he is somebody who could be in the mix if he’s out of work with the NFL,” Feldman added.

After Frost was fired, assistant Mickey Joseph was named interim head coach. Feldman said the former Nebraska quarterback is also a possible option for the permanent job.

“I think he has a real chance if he can get some momentum and get rolling here today to be a serious candidate,” he said.

Nebraska has a difficult challenge ahead as they look to get back on track in the 2022 season. The Huskers will kickoff against No. 6 Oklahoma this afternoon.