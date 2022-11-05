College Football Insider Names "Wildcard" For Nebraska Job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Scott Frost earlier this season.

During Saturday's episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman named a '"wildcard" candidate for the job:

Texas Longhorns special assistant Gary Patterson.

"How confident would the Huskers be that they were getting a Gary Patterson 2.0 if they took a chance on him now?" Feldman asked.

Patterson served as the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs for 22 years from 2000-21. He notched a 181-79 overall record and 11 bowl game victories, but started tailing off in his waning years with the program.

Patterson, 62, obviously has a wealth of experience as a Power Five head coach. It's just a matter of if the Nebraska program would be willing to go with a seasoned veteran over an up-and-coming option.

Mickey Joseph is serving as the Cornhuskers' interim head coach while the program explores its options.