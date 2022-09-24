College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of Jordan-Hare Stadium during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the West Virginia Mountaineers on September 19, 2009 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning.

Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.

Feldman noted that the athletic director that hired Harsin is no longer at the school.

“So right now, he’s never had much of a chance to get any traction there. If they get beat [Saturday] by Missouri, I’m told there’s a really good chance they could pull the plug on him as early as [Sunday].”

Harsin led the Tigers to a 6-7 season in 2021 - his first with the team. Despite only coaching one season, there were rumors that he could be fired after the 2021 season.

Now just three games into the 2022 campaign, those rumors are back.

Can Harsin save his job?