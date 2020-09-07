There’s 1 College Football Game On Labor Day – Here’s The Schedule

The 2020 college football season officially kicked off this weekend. While there were no Power 5 teams in play, several notable Group of 5 teams were in action.

The ACC and Big 12 will begin play this upcoming weekend, with the SEC to follow at the end of the month.

There are some pretty good games on tap in the meantime, though. And one of them is taking place this evening.

One college football game is scheduled for Labor Day night. Most years, Labor Day evening featured a primetime battle between two Power 5 schools. That’s not the case this year, but we should still get an exciting contest.

Navy is scheduled to host BYU at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

Can’t wait for this one tonight. BYU (-1) @ Navy – 8pm/ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/l7xUO7IGtA — CFB Country (@tCFBCountry) September 7, 2020

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson spoke about what the game atmosphere will be like.

“The stadium is going to be empty,” Wilson said. “It is probably going to feel like a scrimmage. That is really the time you just dial in and don’t worry about that other stuff. You just execute. I think that’s the biggest thing you gotta focus on.”

It will be weird with no crowd, but fan-less college football is better than no college football, so we’ll have to take it.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.