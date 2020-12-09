College Football Media Reacts To The Ohio State Decision

It’s official – Ohio State will be playing in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The conference announced on Wednesday evening that it is wiping away its six-game requirement for the Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State, 5-0 on the year, will take on Northwestern in the league’s title game next weekend.

“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the conference said.

Based on the preseason rule, Indiana – which lost to Ohio State – would have made the title game. The Hoosiers say they understand the Big Ten’s decision.

“Coach [Tom] Allen and I are proud of this team and the success we have had so far this season,” Hoosiers athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. “We are one of only two teams in the country with three Top-25 victories and have matched a program record for Big Ten wins. Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed. From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team. We look forward to resuming activities and completing one of the best seasons in our school’s history.”

Most of the college football world seems to be on-board with the decision, though there are others saying it’s just about money.

The Big Ten’s press release about Big Ten title game said its decision was based on “competitive analysis” by the ADs and presidents. I obtained a copy of those meeting notes. pic.twitter.com/yYc56XMjYn — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 9, 2020

Others seem to think that the Big Ten is only changing the rule because it’s Ohio State.

Mostly, though, it was just clear that Ohio State is better than Indiana, because, you know, the Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers on the field where it’s supposed to matter.

Yes, the Big Ten decided to change its rule, that it arbitrarily came up with in the first place.

We’re supposed to be upset about that…why, exactly?

If you make the argument $ is the reason the Big Ten is allowing Ohio State to play in the title game, without noting OSU is the only undefeated team, won the head-to-head vs. the 2nd-place team, and would be in if it lost this week, you are either cynically disingenuous or dense — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) December 9, 2020

