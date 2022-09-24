College Football Official Reportedly Suspended After Blown Call

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyler Buchner #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a rushing touchdown with teammates against the Marshall Thundering Herd during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Last weekend, there was a very controversial call during Notre Dame's game against Cal.

On a fourth-and-short, Notre Dame lined up for a field goal. During the play an official called a California players offsides, but there was one major problem.

No players entered the neutral zone. As such, the official has reportedly been suspended.

"According to sources, ACC has suspended side judge from last Saturday Cal at Notre Dame who called Cal for being offside on this play," ESPN's Roxy Bernstein said.

"ACC apologized to Cal for error and admitted was bad call. As of now, they don’t plan on making public acknowledgment of error and punishment."

Notre Dame went on to score a touchdown and eventually win the game by a final score of 24-17.