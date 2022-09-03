College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment
One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend.
In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official.
The referee took a shot, but to his credit, he popped right back up and continued on.
It's been an entertaining game through two quarters.
Tulsa leads Wyoming 20-17 after overing a 10-deficit in the first quarter. Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin is 17-of-26 for 241 yards and a touchdown.