College Football Official Suffers Unfortunate Moment

BLACKSBURG, VA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of an end zone pylon during the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and North Carolina Tar Heels at Lane Stadium on November 17, 2011 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Geoff Burke/Getty Images)

One umpire caught himself in the line of fire in college football's opening weekend.

In the Week 1 matchup between Wyoming and Tulsa, Golden Hurricane's DB Jaise Oliver was trying to break towards the open receiver, but ended up colliding with an official.

The referee took a shot, but to his credit, he popped right back up and continued on.

It's been an entertaining game through two quarters.

Tulsa leads Wyoming 20-17 after overing a 10-deficit in the first quarter. Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin is 17-of-26 for 241 yards and a touchdown.