College Football Player Dies Following Brain Cancer Battle

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A college football player has died following a battle with brain cancer.

Hunter Mason, a football player at Western Illinois, died on Wednesday morning following a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

"The loss of Hunter is tragic and heartbreaking," said WIU Football Strength and Conditioning Coach, Jon Minnis. "For those who were fortunate enough to know Hunter, he was an incredible young man with an infectiously positive personality. We are extremely proud of Hunter and devastated by his passing."

Mason had played for the Western Illinois football program since 2018.

He appeared in 29 games, making 15 starts over the course of his career.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.