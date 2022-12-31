College Football Player Killed In Tragic Accident

PROVO, UT - OCTOBER 14: General view of LaVell Edwards Stadium and the field logo before the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Brigham Young Cougars on October 14, 2016 in Provo Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Late Friday night, the football was received some devastating news when a BYU football player passed away.

Sione Veikoso, an offensive lineman for the Cougars, passed away following a construction accident, according to a statement from the team. He was just 22 years old.

"BYU has learned of the death of Sione Veikoso, a member of the BYU football team, in a tragic construction accident that took place in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai'i, on Friday," the school said in a statement.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake offered his prayers for Veikoso's family.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso," Sitake said in a statement. "His passing is heartbreaking to all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!"

Our thoughts are with the Veikoso family and BYU community.