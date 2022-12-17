College Football Player Receives 9th Year Of Eligibility

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Virginia Cavaliers at Autzen Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Oregon tight end Cam McCormick is already one of the longest tenured players in college football.

McCormick is considering a possible return for an eighth season in 2023 — and if he wanted to, he could return for a ninth in 2024.

McCormick, who tore his Achilles in 2021, has been granted a ninth year of collegiate eligibility by the NCAA.

He doesn't plan on using that ninth year, but he wanted to have it just in case.

“I’ve thought about it; it’s a tough decision,” McCormick said, per James Crepea of The Oregonian. “I’m not totally keen on what my decision is going to be yet. I’m going to continue to enjoy this game with my teammates and make the decision after the game. ... I couldn’t imagine doing nine. If anything, I applied for it just to have it after Ohio State last year. I tore my Achilles and thankfully was able to get it. The option’s there, I do have it. Whether I use it, it’s in the air. Thinking about returning for a year eight.”

McCormick, 24, has already earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. If he does return in 2023, he plans to take classes in business, yoga or pursue internships to fulfill his academic requirements.

McCormick has nine catches for 64 yards and three touchdowns heading into this year's Holiday Bowl against North Carolina.