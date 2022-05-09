College Football Player Reportedly Arrested Following Fatal Accident

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of Sun Devil Stadium as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks warm up prior to the college football game on September 19, 2008 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Warhawks 38-14. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

An Arizona State football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday following a fatal accident in Scottsdale over the weekend.

According to reports, Arizona State football player Stanley Lambert was booked on two DUI charges, per the Scottsdale Police Department.

Lambert was allegedly involved in an accident that led to the death of 23-year-old Norah Bruther.

KTAR News had more on the tragic story:

The pedestrian, 23-year-old Norah Bruther, was attempting to cross Camelback Road near Minnezona Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale when she was struck around 1:38 a.m.

Additional charges are possible, and Lambert was released as the investigation continues and lab results are pending for his blood alcohol level, authorities said.

The young woman was reportedly visiting Scottsdale from New Jersey.

Arizona State has released a statement.

“We are aware of the tragic situation over the weekend involving one of our student-athletes,” Sun Devil Athletics said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all involved. We are still gathering information and we do not have any other statement at this time.”

Our thoughts are with everyone involved.