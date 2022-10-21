College Football Player Reportedly Dies After Being Struck By School Bus

AUBURN, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view of the San Jose State Spartans helmet during their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

San Jose State University is in mourning today following after one of their college football players lost his life in an accident.

Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, freshman football player Camdan McWright died this morning after being struck by a bus. A spokesman for the school has confirmed McWright's passing and that they will release a statement shortly.

According to NBC Bay Area, McWright was struck by a bus while riding an electric scooter near the San Jose State campus. The incident took place around 6:50 a.m. local time.

14 students between the ages of 14 and 17 were on the bus at the time of the collision. There were no other injuries though.

The bus driver is reportedly cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ross Lee told NBC that the traffic the football player drove into had the green light. They have not confirmed that yet and it will be part of their investigation.

"Some witnesses on scene gave statements that the traffic traveling on Reed at the time had a green light, but that is still something that we will need to confirm and that'll be part of our investigation," Lee said.

Our hearts go out to Camden McWright's family and loved ones.