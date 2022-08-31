College Football Player Reveals How He Lost 30 Pounds This Year

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 30: An general view during the game between the Washington Huskies and the Stanford Cardinal on September 30, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies defeated the Cardinal 44-6. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Coming out of high school, Nate Kalepo was a four-star recruit who was wanted by many of the top college football programs across the country.

However, after showing up at Washington, he struggled to make much of an impact. In a recent profile by the Seattle Times, Kalepo revealed that he lost 30 pounds in the offseason and is ready to make his mark on the Huskies program.

How he lost that weight, though, is an interesting story. The former four-star recruit said he started running stairs and made a major dietary change: no more McDonalds.

A quick look at his order from McDonalds helps to understand how he lost so much weight in just four months.

Here's more from the Seattle Times:

He attributes that transformation to running the same stairs where he watched Shelton excel, and adopting a disciplined diet. Specifically, he says “I had to chill out on the McDonalds.”

Chilling out, in this case, meant abandoning his established order: “two double quarter pounders, two McChickens, a large fry, an Oreo McFlurry and a large coke. Every time. Every time.”

The article said Kalepo added 100 pounds to his squat this summer, from 405 to 505 in addition to the weight loss.

He's now set to make his first career start on Saturday, when Washington hosts Kent State inside Husky Stadium.