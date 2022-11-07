College Football Player Suspended For Spitting On His Opponent

MANHATTAN, KS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of football on the field prior to a game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Charlotte 49ers on September 9, 2017 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

A college football offensive lineman is in major trouble after he spit on an opponent.

South Alabama offensive lineman Dontae Lucas has been suspended for one game by head coach Kane Wommack after he became aware of the incident.

“There needs to be a different level of accountability for him and the example that sets for our football team,” Wommack said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “So I’m going to suspend Dontae from this upcoming game against Texas State and then we will move forward from that."

Lucas was ejected from the game in the third quarter after he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

South Alabama took down Georgia Southern in a high-scoring affair (38-31) to get to 7-2 on the season.

The Jaguars are now 7-2 and they'll try and get to 8-2 when they take on the Texas State Bobcats on Nov. 12.

Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. ET.