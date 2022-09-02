College Football Player's Flop Went Viral Last Night
The Tennessee Volunteers made light work of the Ball State Cardinals during their season opener in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night.
The game featured touchdowns, defensive plays... and a grade-A acting performance.
During the third quarter, senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright got tangled up with a Ball State player — throwing the much smaller defender to the turf. The Cardinals linebacker retaliated with a shove to Wright's facemask.
Wright had some fun with this opportunity. The 6-foot-6, 335-lbs senior highly embellished his descent before falling face-first on the field.
The Ball State defender was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while the Tennessee players laughed at their teammate.
Wright joined the Volunteers program as a five-star recruit and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2019 class. He started all 13 games at the left tackle position in 2021.
Tennessee finished the game with a 59-10 final score.
The Volunteers will be faced with a tough test when they travel to Pittsburgh to face off against the No. 17 Panthers next weekend.