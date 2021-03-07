’10 Most Exciting College Football Players Ever’ List Goes Viral

Who are the most-exciting college football players of all-time?

A list of the 10 most-exciting college football players of all-time went viral on social media this week. The list includes some good choices and some bad choices, which has unsurprisingly led to a lot of debating on Twitter.

Among the good choices: Reggie Bush, arguably the most-exciting college football player of the 21st century. No one was more electrifying than the former USC Trojans star; Johnny Manziel, who won a Heisman Trophy while dominating SEC defenses; Michael Vick, one of the most-physically gifted players in recent college football history.

Among the questionable choices: Jabrill Peppers, a very good player, but one with few highlight-worthy plays, at least in comparison to the all-time greats; Christian McCaffrey, an incredible NFL player and an excellent college football player, but one who is certainly more noteworthy at the professional level than the college level.

Here’s the full list:

Of course, the list is very 21st century heavy, with only Vick and Peter Warrick playing before the year 2000.

All of these players are excellent, but if you’re making a 10 most-exciting college football players of all-time list, there should probably be more variety with the choices.

All-time? Iol. People need to at least try to pretend the world existed before they were born. — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) March 6, 2021

In order — Reggie Bush, Vick, Tommie Frazier, VY, Johnny Football, Lamar Jackson, Adrian Peterson, Devin Hester, Percy Harvin, Peter Warrick … — Nicky Nitro (@nicke_nitro) March 5, 2021

Who would you put on your 10 most-exciting college football players of all-time list?