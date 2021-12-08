College Football Players Reportedly Want Their Head Coach Fired

It’s never a good sign when players are pushing to get their head coach fired. And according to recent reports, that’s exactly what’s happening under Todd Graham in Hawaii.

After head coaching stints with Rice, Tulsa, Pitt and Arizona State, Graham landed in Honolulu as the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach prior to the 2020 season. Now just two years into his tenure, the players want him out.

According to a reports from Marc Delucchi of SFGATE.com, several players within the program have said they want Graham fired. One claimed that he’s “killed our love and passion for football.”

One player told Delucchi that Graham “insults his players constantly” and others claimed he “constantly threatens to take away playing time from anyone who questions him.” Another player said Graham threatened a teammate by saying, “Stop talking back or I’m going to take away your senior year.”

A recent waive of transfer announcements could very well be connected to these player’s gripes with their head coach. On Tuesday, Hawaii’s leading rusher Dae Dae Hunter announced that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, saying the move is “best for his future and mental health.” The next day, starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro also announced his intentions to transfer.

Neither player mentioned Graham in their announcements.

Despite a 10-win season in 2019, Graham has struggled since joining the team in 2020. He led the team to a 5-4 record in his first season and to a 6-7 regular-season record this year.

The Rainbow Warriors with face off against the Memphis Tigers in this year’s Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24.