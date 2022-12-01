College Football Playoff Announces Official Expansion Decision

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: Detail of the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, along with the helmets of the 2 competing teams, University of Alabama (left) and University of Georgia (right) on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The decision we've all been anticipating for years has finally been made: Expansion is coming to the College Football Playoff.

On Thursday, the College Football Playoff announced that it will expand from four teams to 12 teams starting in with the 2024-25 college football season. It will remain at four teams this year and next year.

In a statement, CFP executive director Bill Hancock said that the tournament was initially going to begin in the new format in 2026, but they looked into ways to implement it sooner. Hancock said that the change is "in the best interest of college football."

"We're delighted to be moving forward," Hancock said. "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

Expansion has been desired for a long time due to the number of conference champions and dominant Group of Five teams that never got a chance to get in.

Under the new format, conference champions and at-large teams will all get a chance to compete for a national title with the first round of games taking place in home games.

A new era of college football will soon be upon us.