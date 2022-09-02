College Football Playoff Chairman Asked If Players Will Be Compensated With New Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The increased size to the College Football Playoff field will undoubtedly mean yet another massive financial windfall for the powers that be in college football But with the movement to see college football players get paid for their services growing, will the players see the same financial benefit?

Speaking to the media this afternoon, CFP chairman Bill Hancock was asked that very question. Hancock replied that there were "significant conversations" and nothing else of substance.

"Management committee & our board were having significant conversations of providing some benefits to the players. We're doing things for players now, (the question is) what more can be done," Hancock said.

That seems to be a very long-form way of saying "No." But that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

The idea of compensating players in any college sport has been shut down at just about every turn by the NCAA at every turn for decades. It took a federal court case to force the NCAA to permit name, image and likeness compensation. And even then, the NCAA remains intent on reining it in as much as their can.

Barring federal law taking the power of the NCAA to decide such things away from the organization, it seems extremely unlikely that any financial gains they receive from any major network deal will go directly to the players.

But college football has often taught us to expect the unexpected.