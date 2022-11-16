College Football Playoff Chairman Explains Gap Between Georgia, Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, the latest rendition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released.

There was very little change at the top, with the current playoff foursome remaining the same. Georgia came in at No. 1, with Ohio State No. 2, Michigan No. 3 and TCU holding firm at No. 4.

After the rankings were announced, ESPN's Rece Davis asked if there is separation between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes. The playoff committee made it clear that there is.

"The committee believes there's been separation with Georgia," College Football Playoff committee spokesperson Boo Corrigan said.

The separation exists, most likely, thanks to the schedule Georgia has played so far this season. Ohio State doesn't have a win over the No. 1 team in the country - which the Bulldogs can say they have.

However, the separation between the two could lessen if the Buckeyes put together a strong performance against the Michigan Wolverines next weekend.