College Football Playoff Chairman Suggests Alabama Could Jump Ohio State

On Tuesday night, the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released.

It was an eventful weekend of college football that resulted in some significant movement in the rankings. After Ohio State and Tennessee lost, the top-five underwent a bit of an overhaul.

Georgia landed the top spot, with Michigan, TCU, USC and Ohio State rounding out the top five respectively. Ohio State notably remained over Alabama, which was No. 6.

Following the rankings release, committee chairman Boo Corrigan suggested that Alabama could jump Ohio State in the rankings - even though neither team plays this weekend.

"Boo Corrigan says it is 'not necessarily the case' that Ohio State would stay ahead of Alabama this weekend, even though neither team is playing on Saturday," college football reporter Nicole Auerbach said.

Fans were somewhat confused by his comment, given the fact that neither team plays this weekend. However, there's a simple answer.

If Michigan loses in the Big Ten title game it looks bad for Ohio State. Meanwhile, if LSU defeats Georgia in the SEC title game, it makes Alabama look a bit better.