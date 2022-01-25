College Football Playoff Committee Announces New Chairman

Amidst a wave of changes, there’s a new head of the College Football Playoff Committee.

On Tuesday, college football’s governing playoff body announced that Gary Barta is out, and NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan is in. Barta’s three-year term is coming to a close and the Iowa AD didn’t choose to run again.

NC State AD Boo Corrigan has been named the Chair of the @CFBPlayoff Committee. With two years left on the committee, Corrigan takes over at an interesting with talks of expansion still looming large.https://t.co/jhfiGXOBB6 — Pack Pride (@PackPride) January 25, 2022

Corrigan joined the committee last year, and has two-years remaining. In a statement published to collegefootballplayoff.com, the leader of Wolfpack athletics expressed his gratitude.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my first year on the committee,” Corrigan said. “It was a privilege to serve alongside the other members. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with an outstanding group of individuals who are deeply committed to college football.”

On top of the change at the top, the CFP committee also announced some new additions to the board. Michigan AD Warde Manuel, Navy AD Chet Gladchuck, former Ohio coach Jim Grobe and sportswriter Kelly Whiteside.

CFP news: NC ST AD Boo Corrigan is replacing Iowa AD Gary Barta as the committee chair for the 2022 season. Also in for the sel com: Navy AD Chet Gladchuk; Jim Grobe, Michigan AD Warde Manuel, and sportswriter Kelly Whiteside, replacing Paola Boivin, Charlie Cobb & Ty Willingham. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 25, 2022

Further down in the statement, CFP executive director Bill Hancock welcomed the committee’s newest members.

“Chet, Jim, Warde and Kelly will be outstanding additions to the committee as we enter our ninth season,” Hancock said. “Their expertise, knowledge and integrity, along with their love of college football, will allow them to fit right in with the returning members.

As for what this mean’s for possible College Football Playoff expansion… time will tell.