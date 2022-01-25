The Spun

College Football Playoff Committee Announces New Chairman

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett kisses the CFP trophy.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amidst a wave of changes, there’s a new head of the College Football Playoff Committee.

On Tuesday, college football’s governing playoff body announced that Gary Barta is out, and NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan is in. Barta’s three-year term is coming to a close and the Iowa AD didn’t choose to run again.

Corrigan joined the committee last year, and has two-years remaining. In a statement published to collegefootballplayoff.com, the leader of Wolfpack athletics expressed his gratitude.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my first year on the committee,” Corrigan said. “It was a privilege to serve alongside the other members. I’m honored to be asked to serve as committee chair and look forward to working with an outstanding group of individuals who are deeply committed to college football.”

On top of the change at the top, the CFP committee also announced some new additions to the board. Michigan AD Warde Manuel, Navy AD Chet Gladchuck, former Ohio coach Jim Grobe and sportswriter Kelly Whiteside.

Further down in the statement, CFP executive director Bill Hancock welcomed the committee’s newest members.

“Chet, Jim, Warde and Kelly will be outstanding additions to the committee as we enter our ninth season,” Hancock said. “Their expertise, knowledge and integrity, along with their love of college football, will allow them to fit right in with the returning members.

As for what this mean’s for possible College Football Playoff expansion… time will tell.

