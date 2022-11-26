College Football Playoff Contender Loses To Unranked Team

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After taking down No. 5 Tennessee last week, the unranked Gamecocks once again took down a College Football Playoff contender on Saturday.

South Carolina beat the Clemson Tigers 31-30, on the road nonetheless. As Shane Beamer's squad captures back-to-back signature victories to end the year.

Fans couldn't believe SC was at it again.

"Wait…..what? What just happened in Clemson???" asked Barstool Sports at the beginning of the rally.

"For the first time since 2018, South Carolina leads Clemson," tweeted 247Sports.

"The Ray Guy Award committee should present South Carolina's punter the trophy on the field after the game," said Clemson beat writer Matt Connolly. "Dude is insane."

"Oh no Ckemson...." tweeted the "Unnecessary Roughness" podcast.

"Some of us put real money on Clemson today and then they did whatever the hell this is," said BR Betting.

"I hate to say this but I want to see Clemson lose to South Carolina because I can't stand a reality where a team this bad finds a way into the CFP," tweeted YouTuber Bengal.

What a moment for the Gamecocks in rivalry week.