College Football Playoff "Eyeing" 1 Date For Expansion

It took a lot longer than we all thought it would, but the College Football Playoff finally agreed to expand the tournament field to 12 teams.

Now that they've decided on a format, they're hoping to decide on a date to get it started. To that end, the management committee is eyeing on getting it done in 2024.

"There's a focus on the timetable," American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco said, via ESPN. "Our minds are very concentrated because we know we've got to get this done if it's going to happen. And I think the goal would be to make it happen, but who knows."

Right now, the College Football Playoff contract isn't set to expire until after the 2025 season. After that, 12 teams can immediately be implemented.

But with all of that extra money on the table, moving up that timetable might be a new priority.

ESPN estimates that the College Football Playoff stands to add about $450 million in revenue by switching to the 12-team format two years early. If those numbers are real, they'll find a way to get it done.

And just like that, an issue that once seemed impossible to achieve has suddenly become so easy to do that the timetable can be moved up by several whole years.

Will the College Football Playoff expand to 12 teams before the current deadline?