Mike Golic Predicts The College Football Playoff Final 4

We’re less than 24 hours from knowing which four teams will be competing in this year’s College Football Playoff. As such, some predictions are starting to come in from analysts.

Notre Dame alum Mike Golic, who has been calling some college football games this year, took to Twitter after Clemson’s decisive victory over the Fighting Irish to make a prediction. He still has Notre Dame in the playoff.

We assume that Golic’s prediction assumes that Alabama knocks off Florida for the SEC title on Saturday night.

Golic has Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame as the four teams. Texas A&M supporters won’t be thrilled to see it.

My prediction of who the committee will choose as their final 4.

1) Bama

2) Clemson

3) Ohio St.

4) ND — Mike Golic (@espngolic) December 20, 2020

Golic clarified that this is who he thinks the committee will put in – not who he thinks should be in.

No, I said it’s who I think the committee will pick, I have nothing to do with the committee — Mike Golic (@espngolic) December 20, 2020

Golic is probably right. Notre Dame looked outclassed on Saturday night, but there isn’t really another team that has a resume on par with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame did still finish with a 10-1 record and a win over Clemson, which is a top-two team.

Texas A&M’s best win is over Florida. Oklahoma finished with two losses despite winning the Big 12. And Cincinnati just doesn’t have the strength of schedule to make an argument.

We’ll see what happens on Sunday, but Golic probably nailed both the four teams and the order they’ll be ranked in.