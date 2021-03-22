The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About College Football Tonight

Ian Book takes a snap.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Ian Book #12 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish snaps the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

College football’s playoff system is being criticized during the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is only a couple of days old, but it’s been a thrilling start to the postseason. We’ve already seen several notable upsets, with multiple double-digit seeds advancing to the Sweet 16.

The following teams, among others, have already advanced to the Sweet 16:

  • No. 15 seed Oral Roberts
  • No. 8 seed Loyola-Chicago

These teams, among others, still have a chance to advance:

  • No. 14 seed Abilene Christian
  • No. 13 seed Ohio University

The NCAA Tournament, a single-elimination event, is chaotic every year – this year, especially so. The College Football Playoff is usually much more predictable. It’s rare to see someone other than Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State or Oklahoma in the final foursome.

Should college football’s playoff system be more like college basketball?

The college football regular season is undoubtedly better than the college basketball regular season, though. And a big reason for that is the regular season meaning much more.

However, that doesn’t mean college football couldn’t benefit from expanding the playoff to six or eight teams.

What would you change about college football’s playoff system (if anything at all)?


