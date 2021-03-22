Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About College Football Tonight

College football’s playoff system is being criticized during the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is only a couple of days old, but it’s been a thrilling start to the postseason. We’ve already seen several notable upsets, with multiple double-digit seeds advancing to the Sweet 16.

The following teams, among others, have already advanced to the Sweet 16:

No. 15 seed Oral Roberts

No. 8 seed Loyola-Chicago

These teams, among others, still have a chance to advance:

No. 14 seed Abilene Christian

No. 13 seed Ohio University

The NCAA Tournament, a single-elimination event, is chaotic every year – this year, especially so. The College Football Playoff is usually much more predictable. It’s rare to see someone other than Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State or Oklahoma in the final foursome.

Should college football’s playoff system be more like college basketball?

Oral Roberts

Loyola, Chicago

Abilene Christian

Ohio U.

North Texas Meanwhile, college football has a four-team playoff with the same four teams every year. (sigh) — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 22, 2021

If the powers that run college football would agree to open up the playoff to 8 or even 16 teams & reduce scholarships from 85 to 75 they would create more parity & increase interest. But they don't want parity. They want money. And power. Major college football is a cartel. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) March 22, 2021

This the purest difference in cfb and mbkb. What Loyola is doing absolutely could not happen in major college football. Just could not. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) March 21, 2021

March Madness > College Football Playoff. 👀 — Brandon Robinson (@BRob_4) March 22, 2021

The college football regular season is undoubtedly better than the college basketball regular season, though. And a big reason for that is the regular season meaning much more.

However, that doesn’t mean college football couldn’t benefit from expanding the playoff to six or eight teams.

What would you change about college football’s playoff system (if anything at all)?