The College Football Playoff’s Nightmare Scenario Is Happening

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly.CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on during the second half of the game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium on November 14, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff selection committee is going to have quite the decision on its hands.

The top three teams in the College Football Playoff are pretty clear right now:

  1. Alabama (assuming the Crimson Tide beat Florida tonight)
  2. Clemson (blowing out Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game)
  3. Ohio State (beat Northwestern, 22-10, in the Big Ten Championship Game)

Who’s No. 4, though?

Notre Dame is currently No. 2, but the Fighting Irish are getting shellacked by the Tigers. Will the College Football Playoff selection committee really put Brian Kelly’s team in after a blowout loss?

Maybe not.

Who takes their place, then?

Texas A&M is next up at No. 5, but the Aggies were crushed by Alabama in their previous meeting. Do we really need another matchup between those two SEC schools?

Maybe not.

Could Texas A&M jump up to No. 3, though? That seems unfair to Ohio State, considering the Buckeyes have been ranked ahead of the Aggies all along, and just won a conference championship.

What about Oklahoma? Could the Sooners, coming off a Big 12 Championship Game, surge up to the No. 4 seed?

All in all, it’s a pretty tough situation for the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Good luck, selection committee…


