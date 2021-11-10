The Spun

College Football Playoff Selection Committee Releases New Top 25

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks onto the field prior to the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The new College Football Playoff top 25 rankings are out.

Tuesday night, in between ESPN’s college basketball double-header from Madison Square Garden, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its new set of rankings.

This is the second set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee, which released its first set of rankings last Tuesday.

Here’s the latest top 25 as we head deeper into November:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Wake Forest
  13. Baylor
  14. BYU
  15. Ole Miss
  16. NC State
  17. Auburn
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Purdue
  20. Iowa
  21. Pittsburgh
  22. San Diego State
  23. UTSA
  24. Utah
  25. Arkansas

We’re about a month away from the final set of College Football Playoff rankings, setting up the official four-team playoff.

A lot can change between now and then.

Right now, though, the College Football Playoff would be Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.