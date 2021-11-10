The new College Football Playoff top 25 rankings are out.

Tuesday night, in between ESPN’s college basketball double-header from Madison Square Garden, the College Football Playoff selection committee released its new set of rankings.

This is the second set of rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee, which released its first set of rankings last Tuesday.

Here’s the latest top 25 as we head deeper into November:

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma Notre Dame Oklahoma State Texas A&M Wake Forest Baylor BYU Ole Miss NC State Auburn Wisconsin Purdue Iowa Pittsburgh San Diego State UTSA Utah Arkansas

We’re about a month away from the final set of College Football Playoff rankings, setting up the official four-team playoff.

A lot can change between now and then.

Right now, though, the College Football Playoff would be Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State.