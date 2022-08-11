College Football Playoff Selection Committee Announces 2022 Schedule

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: Detail of the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, along with the helmets of the 2 competing teams, University of Alabama (left) and University of Georgia (right) on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff selection committee has announced its rankings schedule for the 2022 season.

The selection committee will announce its first of six rankings on Tuesday, November 1. Committee members will meet in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and reveal the rankings each week during a special show on ESPN.

Committee chair Boo Corrigan, athletics director for NC State, will be the face of this year's group.

“It was good to get our group back together this week to review all of our procedures in detail,” Corrigan said, per SaturdayDownSouth. “The College Football Playoff selection committee processes were built on a solid foundation.”

Here's the full schedule leading up to Selection Sunday on December 4:

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Sunday, Dec. 4

This coming season is the ninth year college football will operate under the current CFP selection committee model.