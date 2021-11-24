College Football Playoff Selection Committee Reveals New Top 25

With another week comes another round of College Football Playoff rankings.

On Tuesday night, the CFP selection committee released its fourth round of rankings. This week’s poll comes following some notable shakeups in the nation’s top-25.

Take a look at the full list of rankings here:

No. 25 — Arkansas

No. 24 — Houston

No. 23 — Clemson

No. 22 — UTSA

No. 21 — San Diego State

No. 20 — NC State

No. 19 — Utah

No. 18 — Wake Forest

No. 17 — Pittsburgh

No. 16 — Iowa

No. 15 — Texas A&M

No. 14 — Wisconsin

No. 13 — BYU

No. 12 — Michigan State

No. 11 — Oregon

No. 10 — Oklahoma

No. 9 — Mississippi

No. 8 — Baylor

No. 7 — Oklahoma State

Here’s the final four and the first two out of the College Football Playoff:

No. 6 — Notre Dame

No. 5 — Michigan

No. 4 — Cincinnati

No. 3 — Alabama

No. 2 — Ohio State

No. 1 — Georgia

Last week’s No. 3-ranked Oregon Ducks fell to Utah on Saturday — opening up a spot in the top four. Despite a heated debate regarding their strength of schedule, the 11-0 Cincinnati Bearcats have made their way into the College Football Playoff picture for the first time this year at No. 4.

The Ohio State Buckeyes, who took down Michigan State in blowout fashion this past weekend, have jumped the Alabama Crimson Tide to take over the No. 2 spot behind consensus No. 1 Georgia.

One-loss Michigan and Notre Dame hang just outside of the top four at No. 5 and No. 6.