Look: Fans Are Ripping College Football Playoff Committee’s Setup

The College Football Playoff selection committee has made a point to still meet in person this year in spite of the pandemic.

While you would think everything the College Football Playoff selection committee does – watch games, talk – could be done from everyone’s individual homes, that isn’t the case.

So, the College Football Playoff selection committee is meeting in person in Texas to watch the games and make decisions on the four spots.

Today, the College Football Playoff selection committee’s viewing setup was shown on ESPN. They’re getting ripped pretty hard for it.

“It’s peak college football that the committee flies to a hotel in Dallas every week in the middle of a pandemic to sit at tables in uncomfortable chairs in a ballroom to watch football games when they could do the exact same thing more comfortably at home,” Yahoo! Sports college football tweeted.

It’s peak college football that the committee flies to a hotel in Dallas every week in the middle of a pandemic to sit at tables in uncomfortable chairs in a ballroom to watch football games when they could do the exact same thing more comfortably at home pic.twitter.com/22gO60zd7X — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 19, 2020

Hey, they’re not wrong.

College football fans across the country are ripping the committee.

“Literally dinosaurs and outdated ways of thinking in all facets of American life,” one fan replied.

“I’m pretty sure their recliners at home are way more comfortable than those hotel chairs… sheesh,” another fan added.

The College Football Playoff selection committee will unveil its final field on Sunday afternoon.