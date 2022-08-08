College Football Preseason Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
The college football preseason coaches poll is finally out.
It was released on Monday afternoon and it features Alabama at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame to round out the top five. Alabama got 64 of the 76 first-place votes, per Brett McMurphy.
Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor rounded out the top 10.
Here are the rest of the rankings:
11. Oklahoma State
12. Oregon
13. NC State
14. Michigan State
15. USC
16. Pittsburgh
17. Miami
18. Texas
19. Wake Forest
20. Wisconsin
21. Kentucky
22. Cincinnati
23, Arkansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Houston
We'll have to see how this poll compares to the preseason AP Top 25, which is set to come out later this month.