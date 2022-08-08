College Football Preseason Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: LaBryan Ray #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide flexes during the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The college football preseason coaches poll is finally out.

It was released on Monday afternoon and it features Alabama at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame to round out the top five. Alabama got 64 of the 76 first-place votes, per Brett McMurphy.

Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma, and Baylor rounded out the top 10.

Here are the rest of the rankings:

11. Oklahoma State

12. Oregon

13. NC State

14. Michigan State

15. USC

16. Pittsburgh

17. Miami

18. Texas

19. Wake Forest

20. Wisconsin

21. Kentucky

22. Cincinnati

23, Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Houston

We'll have to see how this poll compares to the preseason AP Top 25, which is set to come out later this month.