5 Teams In Contention For 2021 No. 1 Preseason Ranking

The final game of the 2020-21 college football season is set for Monday evening.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff, is set to take on No. 3 Ohio State in the national championship game. The Crimson Tide enter the contest as a touchdown favorite over the Buckeyes. Alabama is coming off a win over Notre Dame, while Ohio State is coming off a blowout victory over Clemson.

Whichever team wins will finish the season as the national champion and end the year ranked No. 1 in the polls. Then, next season will be here before we know it.

Who will start No. 1 overall in the 2021 college football preseason rankings?

According to 247Sports, there are probably going to be five teams in contention for that preseason No. 1 ranking.

Alabama

Clemson

Georgia

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Georgia might be the pick, actually. The Bulldogs are getting quarterback J.T. Daniels back and Kirby Smart has been recruiting at a very high level. No team will enter the 2021 season with more talent on the roster than Georgia.

“The Bulldogs were No. 1 in the Team Talent Index this year and were failed by poor quarterback play to start the season (and puzzling decisions surrounding that position). With JT Daniels returning, Georgia might finally have the season-long triggerman to get them back the Playoff and finish the job,” 247Sports wrote.

Do you trust Georgia as the preseason No. 1 overall team, though? That’s the main question.

The official preseason top 25 polls won’t come out for a while, but several unofficial polls will be released following the national title game.