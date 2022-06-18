Look: New College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Buckle up, college football fans. New preseason top 25 rankings were just released by Lindy's Sports magazine.

Although it's only off-season training at the moment, fall camp will be here before we know it.

Ahead of the 2022 season, college football publications are compiling lists of their respective top teams. Lindy's Sports is the latest to release its preseason top 25.

Here's a look at the top 10:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Michigan

7. Utah

8. Notre Dame

9. Oklahoma State

10. Oklahoma

Oregon (No. 11) and Baylor (No. 12) barley miss the top-10 cut, but each should compete for a conference title later this fall.

You can find Lindy's Sports' full preseason top 25 rankings here.

College football, meanwhile, will be here before we know it.