College Football Program Announces 'Sudden' Death Of Junior Lineman

The Ouachita Baptist football family lost a beloved member of its program over the weekend.

On Sunday, the school announced the passing of senior defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough who died after a sudden collapse:

Today the Ouachita community mourns the loss of senior Clark Yarbrough, who died this morning following a sudden collapse. Join us in praying for his family and friends. More information about campus gatherings following this tragedy will be released soon.

Yarbrough was an honorable All-GAC selection in 2021, playing in all 11 games and recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and a QB hurry.

It's not known at this time what caused the Rowlett, Texas native to collapse, we just know that it happened far too soon.

A tragic day in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.